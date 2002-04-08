LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber” or “the Company”) (: UBER) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Uber investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Uber is the subject of an article published by The Guardian on July 10, 2022, titled: “Uber broke laws, duped police and secretly lobbied governments, leak reveals.” Also according to the article, which is based on 124,000 leaked internal documents, the Company broke local laws and utilized “kill switches” to cut off authorities’ access to sensitive records. According to the article, the Company was aware of its illegal status in some markets, among other questionable business practices. Based on this news, shares of Uber dropped by more than 5% on July 11, 2022..

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising