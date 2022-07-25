SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $325.00Mil. The top holdings were EDU(18.79%), VGSH(14.49%), and AR(12.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:AR by 1,600,000 shares. The trade had a 15.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.48.

On 07/25/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $38.6978 per share and a market cap of $12.02Bil. The stock has returned 182.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 800,587 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 14.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.9 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.88 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 750,958 shares of NYSE:EDU for a total holding of 3,000,965. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.66.

On 07/25/2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $23.97 per share and a market cap of $4.05Bil. The stock has returned -18.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 24,189,302 shares of NAS:VEON for a total holding of 74,385,093. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.54.

On 07/25/2022, VEON Ltd traded for a price of $0.4575 per share and a market cap of $797.03Mil. The stock has returned -73.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VEON Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 1.70, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 7,557,251-share investment in NAS:GSMG. Previously, the stock had a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.81 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $1.37 per share and a market cap of $93.33Mil. The stock has returned -36.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

