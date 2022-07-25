Liberty Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $281.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.15%), VTI(4.48%), and TMO(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Liberty Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 90,571 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.555 per share and a market cap of $18.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 47,396 shares in ARCA:DFNM, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.96 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.55 per share and a market cap of $378.66Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 69,729-share investment in NAS:NEOG. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.89 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Neogen Corp traded for a price of $21.805 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned -49.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neogen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 20,593 shares in NAS:VXUS, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.99 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $52.14 per share and a market cap of $47.09Bil. The stock has returned -17.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 23,780 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.345 per share and a market cap of $20.42Bil. The stock has returned -11.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

