STRS OHIO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

STRS Ohio, or the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, is one of the leading retirement systems and one of the largest pension fund in the United States. The agency was founded back in 1920 and is the oldest public pension system in Ohio. The system currently has approximately half a million active and inactive members comprised of license teachers and administrations, faculties of public colleges and universities, and educational employees and country boards of developmental disabilities within the State of Ohio. In 2013, STRS Ohio paid over $7.1 billion in total benefits to its eligible members, comprised of services retirement, disability and survivor benefits to over 152,000 individuals. The system is header by the 11 members of the State Teachers Retirement Board made of 5 elected contributing teacher members, 2 elected retired teacher members, the superintendent of public instruction, and 3 investment experts appointed by the governor, treasurer of state, and jointly by the Ohio Senate President and Speaker of Ohio House of Representatives, all serving four year terms. The system currently has around 575 associates and over $77 billion in total assets. Around three quarters of STRS Ohio’s investments are managed internally by its over 100 investment professionals while the rest are invested by outside managers. Most of its investments are placed in the domestic and international equities sectors, which together make up over half of its total investments, with other assets allocated in the fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and short term investment sectors, listed in order of decreasing amount allocated. The system’s total investment assets has grown drastically in the past three decades, growing from just over $8 billion in 1984 to over $30 billion by 1996 to its current amount today with losses in 2002 and 2009 that STRS Ohio recovered quickly from. Most of its revenue comes from investment returns with employer contributions, member contributions, and others comprising the rest in decreasing amounts.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2031 stocks valued at a total of $22.20Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.93%), AAPL(4.69%), and AMZN(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STRS OHIO’s top five trades of the quarter.

STRS OHIO reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 2,194,720 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.7901 per share and a market cap of $46.34Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

STRS OHIO reduced their investment in NAS:GBDC by 4,912,742 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.33.

On 07/25/2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc traded for a price of $13.7452 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -6.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golub Capital BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-book ratio of 0.89 and a price-sales ratio of 7.98.

STRS OHIO reduced their investment in NAS:ALGN by 156,407 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.28.

On 07/25/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $256 per share and a market cap of $20.27Bil. The stock has returned -59.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

STRS OHIO reduced their investment in NAS:META by 308,041 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/25/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $166.015 per share and a market cap of $451.39Bil. The stock has returned -54.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

STRS OHIO reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 603,740 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 07/25/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $86.6599 per share and a market cap of $140.78Bil. The stock has returned -5.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.59 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.