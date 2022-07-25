Corbenic Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 230 stocks valued at a total of $380.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(17.64%), DGRO(13.51%), and SCHD(8.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Corbenic Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,007,977-share investment in BATS:JMST. Previously, the stock had a 11.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.47 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.6001 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Corbenic Partners LLC bought 306,530 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 450,103. The trade had a 5.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.3774 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, Corbenic Partners LLC bought 458,308 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 458,562. The trade had a 3.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $24.87 per share and a market cap of $8.45Bil. The stock has returned -18.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, Corbenic Partners LLC bought 70,301 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 102,396. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/25/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.62 per share and a market cap of $29.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XSOE by 169,268 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.78.

On 07/25/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund traded for a price of $28.32 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned -27.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.94.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

