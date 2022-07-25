MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 307 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.43%), MSFT(5.10%), and GOOGL(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 133,930 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $120.9 per share and a market cap of $1,239.33Bil. The stock has returned -33.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-book ratio of 9.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 75,350 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/25/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $168.71 per share and a market cap of $423.48Bil. The stock has returned -13.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-book ratio of 16.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.09 and a price-sales ratio of 14.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 33,360-share investment in NAS:LRCX. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $477.04 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $456.13 per share and a market cap of $63.41Bil. The stock has returned -27.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-book ratio of 10.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:KLAC by 35,296 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $336.71.

On 07/25/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $348.82 per share and a market cap of $49.83Bil. The stock has returned 10.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-book ratio of 12.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 16,733-share investment in NAS:REGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $650.78 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $586.97 per share and a market cap of $64.54Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

