LEE DANNER & BASS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3100 WEST END AVENUE NASHVILLE, TN 37203

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 196 stocks valued at a total of $990.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(9.31%), HCA(7.53%), and FRFHF(6.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEE DANNER & BASS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 38,407 shares in NYSE:MTB, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.06 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $171.86 per share and a market cap of $30.35Bil. The stock has returned 37.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 325,503-share investment in NAS:PBCT. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.7 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, People's United Financial Inc traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned 11.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, People's United Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 60,075 shares in ARCA:FXI, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.25 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $31.51 per share and a market cap of $5.49Bil. The stock has returned -25.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

The guru established a new position worth 137,784 shares in NYSE:HPE, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.19 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co traded for a price of $13.835 per share and a market cap of $18.05Bil. The stock has returned 1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LEE DANNER & BASS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 7,500 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $232.55 per share and a market cap of $61.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a price-book ratio of 8.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.