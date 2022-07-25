Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(19.60%), JOE(9.62%), and CALM(6.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 297,905-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 5.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.49 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.62 per share and a market cap of $35.74Bil. The stock has returned -48.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 347,535 shares in NAS:DISCK, giving the stock a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.49 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $24.42 per share and a market cap of $12.49Bil. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-book ratio of 0.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 14,764 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/25/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $89.64 per share and a market cap of $378.05Bil. The stock has returned 63.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 74.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC bought 101,190 shares of NYSE:DOUG for a total holding of 191,061. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.84.

On 07/25/2022, Douglas Elliman Inc traded for a price of $5.57 per share and a market cap of $456.42Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Douglas Elliman Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

During the quarter, Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC bought 685 shares of NAS:UHAL for a total holding of 4,386. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $518.31.

On 07/25/2022, Amerco Inc traded for a price of $498.83 per share and a market cap of $9.78Bil. The stock has returned -14.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

