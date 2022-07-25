BAXTER BROS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $512.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.49%), INTU(5.11%), and UNP(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAXTER BROS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BAXTER BROS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 6,784 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 07/25/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $150.45 per share and a market cap of $266.00Bil. The stock has returned 32.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-book ratio of 16.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BAXTER BROS INC bought 22,085 shares of NAS:FRG for a total holding of 41,205. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.69.

On 07/25/2022, Franchise Group Inc traded for a price of $33.41 per share and a market cap of $1.35Bil. The stock has returned 3.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franchise Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BAXTER BROS INC reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 37,808 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 07/25/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.62 per share and a market cap of $35.74Bil. The stock has returned -48.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, BAXTER BROS INC bought 7,201 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 71,112. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.83.

On 07/25/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $79.73 per share and a market cap of $62.24Bil. The stock has returned -12.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.28 and a price-sales ratio of 7.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BAXTER BROS INC bought 2,937 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 16,561. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/25/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $219.98 per share and a market cap of $98.14Bil. The stock has returned -57.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

