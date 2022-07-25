ASPIRIANT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 273 stocks valued at a total of $2.07Bil. The top holdings were ACWV(14.05%), VTEB(13.28%), and IUSV(8.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASPIRIANT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 5,335,089 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 5,509,327. The trade had a 12.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.56 per share and a market cap of $18.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 1,175,314 shares of ARCA:AOR for a total holding of 1,348,672. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.01.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $48.8 per share and a market cap of $1.95Bil. The stock has returned -11.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 314,029 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 1,053,043. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.71 per share and a market cap of $62.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a price-book ratio of 4.26.

During the quarter, ASPIRIANT, LLC bought 315,033 shares of BATS:ACWV for a total holding of 3,079,935. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.47.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $95.56 per share and a market cap of $4.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru established a new position worth 745,894 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $32.63 per share and a market cap of $7.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

