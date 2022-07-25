Corundum Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(11.29%), IWD(10.87%), and MMM(5.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Corundum Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Corundum Group, Inc. bought 73,839 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 76,429. The trade had a 10.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $232.55 per share and a market cap of $61.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a price-book ratio of 8.76.

The guru established a new position worth 111,027 shares in ARCA:IWD, giving the stock a 10.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.08 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.97 per share and a market cap of $52.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

During the quarter, Corundum Group, Inc. bought 86,031 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 118,765. The trade had a 3.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.7901 per share and a market cap of $46.34Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, Corundum Group, Inc. bought 19,691 shares of ARCA:IWO for a total holding of 28,172. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.3.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $220.495 per share and a market cap of $9.50Bil. The stock has returned -26.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru established a new position worth 51,114 shares in ARCA:IWP, giving the stock a 2.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $84.55 per share and a market cap of $11.82Bil. The stock has returned -26.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a price-book ratio of 6.22.

