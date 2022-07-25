Brightworth recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $933.00Mil. The top holdings were IXUS(19.13%), IVV(15.15%), and XLK(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brightworth’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brightworth bought 821,226 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 881,092. The trade had a 4.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.56 per share and a market cap of $18.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Brightworth bought 286,607 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 3,129,575. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.92.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $57.7243 per share and a market cap of $27.19Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, Brightworth bought 58,030 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 59,706. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.32.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $180.5787 per share and a market cap of $24.76Bil. The stock has returned -11.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

During the quarter, Brightworth bought 24,491 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 372,617. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.03 per share and a market cap of $293.44Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

Brightworth reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 75,574 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 07/25/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $62.125 per share and a market cap of $269.81Bil. The stock has returned 12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

