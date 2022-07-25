Front Street Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

218 E Front Street Missoula, MT 59802

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $419.00Mil. The top holdings were CGNX(9.71%), LUMN(8.22%), and DHR(7.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Front Street Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Front Street Capital Management, Inc. bought 68,207 shares of NAS:CGNX for a total holding of 957,483. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.38.

On 07/25/2022, Cognex Corp traded for a price of $48.24 per share and a market cap of $8.40Bil. The stock has returned -43.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-book ratio of 6.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.19 and a price-sales ratio of 8.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Front Street Capital Management, Inc. bought 39,708 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 272,560. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.99.

On 07/25/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $68.51 per share and a market cap of $75.65Bil. The stock has returned -32.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:JOE by 47,377 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.01.

On 07/25/2022, The St. Joe Co traded for a price of $41.46 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -5.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The St. Joe Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.24 and a price-sales ratio of 8.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 220,751 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.22.

On 07/25/2022, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $10.69 per share and a market cap of $11.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 22,650 shares in NYSE:TWLO, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.71 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $86.615 per share and a market cap of $15.79Bil. The stock has returned -78.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.