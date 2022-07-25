Security National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $360.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(5.69%), AAPL(5.32%), and NVDA(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Security National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 621,018 shares in NAS:FTRI, giving the stock a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.19 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income traded for a price of $13.05 per share and a market cap of $201.93Mil. The stock has returned -1.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income has a price-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

The guru established a new position worth 271,666 shares in ARCA:SEIX, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.02 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $23.44 per share and a market cap of $73.25Mil. The stock has returned -2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 52,716-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $102.67 per share and a market cap of $187.90Bil. The stock has returned -41.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 73,016-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.03 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $81.32 per share and a market cap of $93.31Bil. The stock has returned -33.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 18,979 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.61 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $220.79 per share and a market cap of $53.48Bil. The stock has returned 64.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

