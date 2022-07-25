Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(45.59%), VTI(16.79%), and BND(4.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. bought 717,594 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 742,470. The trade had a 44.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/25/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.1022 per share and a market cap of $20.27Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 39,381-share investment in ARCA:IVV. Previously, the stock had a 19.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $411.02 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.03 per share and a market cap of $293.44Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

The guru sold out of their 67,668-share investment in NAS:QQQM. Previously, the stock had a 11.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.82 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $123.39 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a price-book ratio of 5.90.

The guru sold out of their 34,053-share investment in ARCA:MGK. Previously, the stock had a 8.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.4 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $194.529 per share and a market cap of $11.00Bil. The stock has returned -19.44% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a price-book ratio of 8.36.

The guru sold out of their 7,734-share investment in ARCA:MDY. Previously, the stock had a 4.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $450.77 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $438.605 per share and a market cap of $17.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

