Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

303 Islington Street Portsmouth, NH 03801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(15.48%), SPYV(12.71%), and VYM(6.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPMD by 143,769 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.25.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $42.09 per share and a market cap of $4.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 56,635 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $103.84 per share and a market cap of $45.50Bil. The stock has returned 2.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

The guru established a new position worth 18,726 shares in ARCA:RTM, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.5 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF traded for a price of $161.1925 per share and a market cap of $401.37Mil. The stock has returned 1.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 82,566 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.8772 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned -2.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

The guru established a new position worth 50,794 shares in ARCA:RYF, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.53 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF traded for a price of $55.335 per share and a market cap of $434.25Mil. The stock has returned -4.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

