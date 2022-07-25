Henry James International Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

274 Madison Ave New York, NY 10016

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were SONY(5.14%), UBS(3.79%), and RACE(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Henry James International Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:RACE by 13,301 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.32.

On 07/25/2022, Ferrari NV traded for a price of $201.97 per share and a market cap of $37.17Bil. The stock has returned -4.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferrari NV has a price-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-book ratio of 15.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.56 and a price-sales ratio of 8.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SONY by 23,410 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.79.

On 07/25/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $85.45 per share and a market cap of $105.83Bil. The stock has returned -14.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 33,980 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.1.

On 07/25/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $36.61 per share and a market cap of $46.62Bil. The stock has returned -77.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 295.44, a price-book ratio of 4.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 217.85 and a price-sales ratio of 9.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Henry James International Management Inc. bought 106,696 shares of NYSE:UBS for a total holding of 466,574. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.56.

On 07/25/2022, UBS Group AG traded for a price of $16.7714 per share and a market cap of $58.94Bil. The stock has returned 8.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UBS Group AG has a price-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ERIC by 221,193 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.18.

On 07/25/2022, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson traded for a price of $7.32 per share and a market cap of $24.52Bil. The stock has returned -34.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.