Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(10.13%), SHV(7.41%), and DINO(6.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 216,413 shares in NYSE:DINO, giving the stock a 6.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.71 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, HF Sinclair Corp traded for a price of $44.89 per share and a market cap of $10.03Bil. The stock has returned 61.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. bought 60,133 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 101,153. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 07/25/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $39.13 per share and a market cap of $160.53Bil. The stock has returned -23.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. bought 20,741 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 102,891. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.045 per share and a market cap of $20.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 80,100 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 07/25/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.59 per share and a market cap of $35.74Bil. The stock has returned -48.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:PSX by 14,461 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.41.

On 07/25/2022, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $86.79 per share and a market cap of $41.74Bil. The stock has returned 25.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

