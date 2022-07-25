TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5120 BUR OAK CIRCLE RALEIGH, NC 27612

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 212 stocks valued at a total of $194.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.14%), PG(3.79%), and DGRW(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV bought 35,000 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 51,070. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 07/25/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $143.21 per share and a market cap of $345.04Bil. The stock has returned 5.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 7.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV bought 75,014 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 84,481. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 07/25/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $62.125 per share and a market cap of $269.81Bil. The stock has returned 12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 34,497-share investment in NYSE:RHI. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.15 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Robert Half International Inc traded for a price of $77.35 per share and a market cap of $8.55Bil. The stock has returned -14.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robert Half International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV bought 14,951 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 24,219. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/25/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.4512 per share and a market cap of $454.20Bil. The stock has returned 2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /NC/ /ADV bought 19,304 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 58,682. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.5201 per share and a market cap of $2,488.72Bil. The stock has returned 4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 36.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

