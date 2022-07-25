Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $248.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.64%), MSFT(7.46%), and CTOS(6.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 1,607,450 shares of NYSE:CTOS for a total holding of 2,783,047. The trade had a 3.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.41.

On 07/25/2022, Custom Truck One Source Inc traded for a price of $5.49 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned -32.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Custom Truck One Source Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 49,708 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 57,710. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.3839 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 32,260 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 68,340. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.0109 per share and a market cap of $1,239.33Bil. The stock has returned -33.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-book ratio of 9.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 13,936 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 45,061. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $238.29 per share and a market cap of $72.72Bil. The stock has returned -20.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a price-book ratio of 7.62.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 44,200 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.21 per share and a market cap of $86.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

