Waterfront Wealth Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(3.60%), CBSH(3.54%), and UPS(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 28,348-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought 19,949 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 59,849. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.11.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.62 per share and a market cap of $9.71Bil. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought 42,856 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 100,256. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.99.

On 07/25/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.09 per share and a market cap of $4.20Bil. The stock has returned 17.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought 487 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 26,680. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/25/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $106.96 per share and a market cap of $1,422.21Bil. The stock has returned -18.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought 4,118 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 11,442. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.88 per share and a market cap of $1,939.91Bil. The stock has returned -9.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-book ratio of 11.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

