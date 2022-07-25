Pacific Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $91.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(29.99%), SPY(28.29%), and IEF(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacific Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pacific Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 47,071 shares. The trade had a 18.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.0197 per share and a market cap of $359.23Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 145,794 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 6.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.66 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

The guru established a new position worth 92,436 shares in ARCA:FDL, giving the stock a 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.2 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $35.6058 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned 12.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

During the quarter, Pacific Wealth Management bought 27,495 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 571,199. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.29.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.34 per share and a market cap of $22.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

During the quarter, Pacific Wealth Management bought 3,420 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 62,419. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 07/25/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.76 per share and a market cap of $21.27Bil. The stock has returned -10.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

