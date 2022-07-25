MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1301 EAST 9TH STREET CLEVELAND, OH 44114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 296 stocks valued at a total of $392.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.16%), AAPL(3.91%), and BRK.B(1.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CCI by 7,216 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.98.

On 07/25/2022, Crown Castle International Corp traded for a price of $171.47 per share and a market cap of $74.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-book ratio of 9.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 11.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PNR by 17,250 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 07/25/2022, Pentair PLC traded for a price of $46.87 per share and a market cap of $7.76Bil. The stock has returned -30.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pentair PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 21,161-share investment in NAS:FOXA. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.26 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Fox Corp traded for a price of $35.205 per share and a market cap of $18.99Bil. The stock has returned -1.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fox Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC bought 31,664 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 83,982. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 07/25/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.435 per share and a market cap of $131.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC bought 3,758 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 32,323. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/25/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.4512 per share and a market cap of $454.20Bil. The stock has returned 2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.