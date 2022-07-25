Highview Capital Management LLC/DE/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2150 E LAKE COOK RD BUFFALO GROVE, IL 60089

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(7.99%), SHY(7.88%), and AAPL(5.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Highview Capital Management LLC/DE/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 123,810 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 7.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.795 per share and a market cap of $26.66Bil. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Highview Capital Management LLC/DE/ reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 45,314 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.61.

On 07/25/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.91 per share and a market cap of $15.63Bil. The stock has returned -9.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 16,926-share investment in NAS:PCAR. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.53 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, PACCAR Inc traded for a price of $85.88 per share and a market cap of $29.87Bil. The stock has returned -0.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PACCAR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 151.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Highview Capital Management LLC/DE/ reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 4,039 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/25/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.11 per share and a market cap of $166.78Bil. The stock has returned -17.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a price-book ratio of 5.91.

The guru established a new position worth 10,877 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.92 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.13 per share and a market cap of $8.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.