SBB Research Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

450 SKOKIE BLVD. NORTHBROOK, IL 60062

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $250.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(21.10%), IWM(19.46%), and VOO(15.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SBB Research Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SBB Research Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 165,000 shares. The trade had a 14.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.07 per share and a market cap of $259.60Bil. The stock has returned -8.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

SBB Research Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 568,000 shares. The trade had a 10.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.795 per share and a market cap of $26.66Bil. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SBB Research Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 417,400 shares. The trade had a 9.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.547 per share and a market cap of $63.59Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

SBB Research Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 227,000 shares. The trade had a 5.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.34.

On 07/25/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $120.1599 per share and a market cap of $12.25Bil. The stock has returned -7.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SBB Research Group LLC bought 84,000 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 286,896. The trade had a 5.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $180.17 per share and a market cap of $52.21Bil. The stock has returned -16.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.