Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $100.00Mil. The top holdings were CBOE(12.50%), BAC(10.94%), and GIB(10.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought 82,602 shares of NYSE:GIB for a total holding of 105,012. The trade had a 8.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.69.

On 07/25/2022, CGI Inc traded for a price of $84.01 per share and a market cap of $20.22Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CGI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVE by 391,600 shares. The trade had a 5.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.85.

On 07/25/2022, Cenovus Energy Inc traded for a price of $17.76 per share and a market cap of $35.22Bil. The stock has returned 121.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cenovus Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:TCN by 335,840 shares. The trade had a 4.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.89.

On 07/25/2022, Tricon Residential Inc traded for a price of $10.555 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned -8.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tricon Residential Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 49,300-share investment in NAS:NVEI. Previously, the stock had a 2.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.49 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Nuvei Corp traded for a price of $34.28 per share and a market cap of $4.86Bil. The stock has returned -58.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuvei Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 65.74, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.88 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 18,500 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.2.

On 07/25/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $81.33 per share and a market cap of $44.95Bil. The stock has returned 40.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

