JMAC ENTERPRISES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 176 stocks valued at a total of $388.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(6.21%), AMGN(5.85%), and QQQ(5.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JMAC ENTERPRISES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 53,824 shares in NAS:VONG, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.78 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $59.7941 per share and a market cap of $6.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a price-book ratio of 9.36.

The guru established a new position worth 14,637 shares in ARCA:VOT, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.75 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $186.41 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned -22.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a price-book ratio of 4.66.

During the quarter, JMAC ENTERPRISES LLC bought 6,072 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 7,764. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.0197 per share and a market cap of $359.23Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, JMAC ENTERPRISES LLC bought 28,654 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 36,671. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/25/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $73.48 per share and a market cap of $34.01Bil. The stock has returned 58.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

The guru established a new position worth 9,532 shares in ARCA:VO, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $215.87 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $206.8538 per share and a market cap of $49.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

