Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were BOND(14.10%), SCHB(10.77%), and VTI(8.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 74,847 shares. The trade had a 15.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $197.89 per share and a market cap of $258.59Bil. The stock has returned -11.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

The guru established a new position worth 150,043 shares in ARCA:BOND, giving the stock a 14.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.98 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.36 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 56.52.

The guru established a new position worth 246,930 shares in ARCA:SCHB, giving the stock a 10.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.06 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.3596 per share and a market cap of $20.42Bil. The stock has returned -11.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 92,492 shares. The trade had a 6.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.145 per share and a market cap of $81.93Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 57,687 shares in ARCA:SDY, giving the stock a 6.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.31 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $122.29 per share and a market cap of $21.36Bil. The stock has returned 3.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

