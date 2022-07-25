Ulland Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 254 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(7.30%), QQQ(6.10%), and GOOG(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ulland Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ulland Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WFCpL.PFD by 3,470 shares. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1232.11.

On 07/25/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1253.62 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -12.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 15,588 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.29 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $92.35 per share and a market cap of $11.72Bil. The stock has returned 77.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

Ulland Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PSI by 8,305 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.58.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF traded for a price of $107.135 per share and a market cap of $565.70Mil. The stock has returned -13.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

Ulland Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ICE by 8,214 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 07/25/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $98.81 per share and a market cap of $55.44Bil. The stock has returned -17.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 13,229 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.21 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $57.74 per share and a market cap of $38.10Bil. The stock has returned 139.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-book ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

