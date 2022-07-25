FirstPurpose Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(16.06%), DFAU(8.91%), and PFF(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,025,467 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 16.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.35 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.43 per share and a market cap of $14.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.78.

The guru established a new position worth 157,793 shares in NAS:PECO, giving the stock a 3.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.95 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Phillips Edison & Co Inc traded for a price of $33.005 per share and a market cap of $3.76Bil. The stock has returned 21.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips Edison & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.39, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 29.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 64,293 shares in ARCA:DFCF, giving the stock a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.35 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $44.17 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought 91,798 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 501,392. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.67.

On 07/25/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $27.68 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -8.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.12.

The guru established a new position worth 45,118 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.275 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a price-book ratio of 27.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

