Walker Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 448 stocks valued at a total of $8.33Bil. The top holdings were JKHY(34.39%), ORLY(4.23%), and FPE(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walker Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 15,043,859 shares of NAS:JKHY for a total holding of 15,291,939. The trade had a 33.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.42.

On 07/25/2022, Jack Henry & Associates Inc traded for a price of $198.15 per share and a market cap of $14.43Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jack Henry & Associates Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-book ratio of 10.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 536,388 shares of NAS:ORLY for a total holding of 545,512. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $645.96.

On 07/25/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $686.1225 per share and a market cap of $45.20Bil. The stock has returned 10.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 14,462,959 shares of ARCA:FPE for a total holding of 14,709,863. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.94.

On 07/25/2022, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.77 per share and a market cap of $6.56Bil. The stock has returned -9.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 1,434,349 shares of NYSE:WMT for a total holding of 1,457,491. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.51.

On 07/25/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $131.95 per share and a market cap of $361.91Bil. The stock has returned -5.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 10,315,396 shares of ARCA:FPEI for a total holding of 10,489,132. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.5.

On 07/25/2022, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $18.0594 per share and a market cap of $584.82Mil. The stock has returned -9.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

