Atlas Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $88.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(28.34%), SPD(23.53%), and ZROZ(16.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atlas Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 581,479-share investment in BATS:TYA. Previously, the stock had a 11.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.35 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF traded for a price of $18.78 per share and a market cap of $58.69Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Atlas Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 303,165 shares of ARCA:SPD for a total holding of 778,456. The trade had a 9.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.74.

On 07/25/2022, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF traded for a price of $26.9401 per share and a market cap of $449.90Mil. The stock has returned -12.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.51.

During the quarter, Atlas Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 163,693 shares of NAS:QQD for a total holding of 377,052. The trade had a 4.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.15.

On 07/25/2022, Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF traded for a price of $23.53 per share and a market cap of $17.65Mil. The stock has returned -21.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a price-book ratio of 5.88.

Atlas Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 5,752 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 07/25/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.155 per share and a market cap of $23.28Bil. The stock has returned -19.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 14,439 shares in ARCA:MLPX, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.93 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $40.585 per share and a market cap of $966.17Mil. The stock has returned 23.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

