JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Jason Lenhart as the airline’s new vice president, technology. In this role, Jason will develop the technical strategy across engineering, QA, cloud, and infrastructure. He will report directly to Carol Clements, JetBlue’s chief digital and technology officer.

“Technology has the ability to enhance nearly every touchpoint on the travel ribbon,” said Clements. “Jason’s experience and innovative mindset will be critical to supporting our vast IT infrastructure and delivering on our product roadmap.”

Jason comes to JetBlue from Warner Bros. Discovery where he served as senior vice president of engineering and operations, focusing on direct-to-consumer technology for HBO Max. Previously, he held leadership roles at Barclays and Comcast.

“A great passion of mine is developing technology that connects with people on a personal level,” said Lenhart. “Creating and operating technology that brings people together through travel is an opportunity I cannot wait to begin.”

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

