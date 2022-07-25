WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share.

The dividend is payable on September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 2, 2022.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Linde plc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709681/Linde-Declares-Dividend-in-Third-Quarter-2022





