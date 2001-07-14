Chamberlain University, the largest school of nursing in the U.S., is proud to announce its Master of Social Work (MSW) degree program has been granted Initial Accreditation through 2030 by the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation (COA).

Three years ago, Chamberlain University’s College of Health Professions launched a new MSW degree program that would uniquely prepare students to be agents of social change in communities across the world, and the institution worked diligently to reach all necessary accreditation benchmarks required. Any graduate who entered the program from its launch in September 2019 and thereafter will be retroactively recognized as having graduated from a CSWE-accredited program.

“Our MSW degree program has a culturally responsive curriculum aligning with our Social Determinants of Learning™ framework which ensures our curriculum, environment, and instruction are grounded in multicultural excellence as we strive to graduate healthcare practitioners who can identify and act on the Social Determinants of Health,” said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. “Having our Master of Social Work degree program officially accredited is a wonderful milestone, especially during these unprecedented times when social workers are on the front lines helping others navigate through the challenges.”

The MSW degree program prepares students for specialized practice, which builds on generalist practice as described in the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards. It emphasizes adapting and extending the Social Work Competencies for practice with specific populations, problem areas, methods of intervention, and perspectives or approaches to practice. The focus is on developing exceptional social work professionals who maintain a passion for advancing human rights and social, economic, and environmental justice.

Chamberlain’s MSW degree program offers students the opportunity to complete their degree in as few as two years, depending on prior preparation, with specializations in medical social work, crisis and response interventions, or trauma. Coursework is 100% online and on-site fieldwork practicum opportunities are based on interests and goals. Students are engaged through video, podcasts, case studies and simulations taught by doctorally-prepared expert faculty who are recognized social justice leaders active in the field.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Chamberlain University’s mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities, and nations. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Public Health, Master of Social Work, and Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher+Learning+Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit Chamberlain.edu%2Faccreditation. To learn more, visit Chamberlain.edu.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter+%40adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

