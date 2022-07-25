ARROW FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 352 stocks valued at a total of $733.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(12.63%), AROW(6.62%), and IJH(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARROW FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ARROW FINANCIAL CORP bought 93,730 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 152,605. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.44.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $240.58 per share and a market cap of $59.72Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 87,029 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.02.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $207.18 per share and a market cap of $49.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, ARROW FINANCIAL CORP bought 157,629 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 343,358. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.74 per share and a market cap of $63.62Bil. The stock has returned -8.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, ARROW FINANCIAL CORP bought 227,311 shares of ARCA:IDEV for a total holding of 648,259. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.38.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets traded for a price of $55.04 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned -15.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 42,263 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.02.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $187.38 per share and a market cap of $40.74Bil. The stock has returned -13.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

