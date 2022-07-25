REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Regions Financial Corp is a banking and financial services company that operates in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company was created out of the merger of three Alabama banks in 1971: the First National Bank of Montgomery, which was established in 1871, Exchange Security Bank of Birmingham, established in 1928, and First National Bank of Huntsville, established in 1856. The merged company would be the first state chartered bank holding company within the state of Alabama and would be known as First Alabama Bancshares. While the company would soon after acquire and merge with other companies, the original three banking entities would operate independently until the formal merger in 1985. The company would change to its current name Regions Financial Corp in 1992 after its expansion into other states including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Arkansas, reflecting its development into a regional bank and consolidating its operating subsidiaries under the Regions Bank name. Regions Financial Corp would then continue to expand its presence, adding branches in a variety of southwestern states including Texas, Louisiana, and others until it had branch locations throughout the southwestern region of the United States. In 2002, the company would be listed in the New York Stock Exchange, prompting further expansion and the opening of Regions Mortgage, its mortgage bank, a trust company, and Regions Investment Company, an investment firm. Regions Financial Corp is currently the largest deposit holder in Alabama and a member of the Fortune 500. The company has over 23,000 employees operating through over 1,700 branches located in 16 states and has over $120 billion in total assets, generating an annual revenue of $5.4 billion. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among others, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 851 stocks valued at a total of $10.51Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.64%), IJH(3.25%), and IJR(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP bought 2,298,066 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 2,802,577. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 07/25/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.53 per share and a market cap of $132.04Bil. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 72,696 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.65 per share and a market cap of $293.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SYF by 937,564 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.72.

On 07/25/2022, Synchrony Financial traded for a price of $32.82 per share and a market cap of $15.81Bil. The stock has returned -27.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synchrony Financial has a price-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 659,510 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/25/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $42.47 per share and a market cap of $190.27Bil. The stock has returned -25.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 213,655 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.77.

On 07/25/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $93.18 per share and a market cap of $8.39Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

