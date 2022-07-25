Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Flood Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage at 2 Oshkosh Locations

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 25, 2022

Weekend thunderstorms downed trees and powerlines, and flooded roads in Oshkosh and surrounding areas, creating an immediate need for access to dry and secure self-storage.

"These neighborhoods are part of a close-knit community and almost everyone knows someone affected by these storms," said David Bynum. U-Haul Company of Northern Milwaukee and Suburbs president. "Many families are in need of a place to store their belongings. U-Haul can help during the recovery process."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at UW of Oshkosh

243 Ohio St.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

(920) 233-1244

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oshkosh West

900 N. Koeller St.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

(920) 232-3713

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist this environmentally friendly initiative.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

