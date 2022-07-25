Kessler Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 WASHINGTON STREET, SUITE 1-A COLUMBUS, IN 47201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 178 stocks valued at a total of $114.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(6.34%), GLD(6.14%), and ABNB(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kessler Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LYV by 78,161 shares. The trade had a 5.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.54.

On 07/25/2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $92.24 per share and a market cap of $21.04Bil. The stock has returned 18.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 90,534 shares in NYSE:CTVA, giving the stock a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.05 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $55.47 per share and a market cap of $40.14Bil. The stock has returned 32.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DD by 92,739 shares. The trade had a 3.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.33.

On 07/25/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $58.03 per share and a market cap of $29.51Bil. The stock has returned -20.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 50,384 shares in NYSE:CF, giving the stock a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.27 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $90.28 per share and a market cap of $18.83Bil. The stock has returned 93.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 131,096 shares. The trade had a 3.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 07/25/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $43.5 per share and a market cap of $165.00Bil. The stock has returned -0.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.