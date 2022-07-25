SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $757.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(46.44%), VTV(5.73%), and IJH(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 269,911 shares of NAS:PFF for a total holding of 324,475. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.61.

On 07/25/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.95 per share and a market cap of $15.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWX by 120,904 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.83.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $45.43 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 130,933 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 305,923. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.97 per share and a market cap of $70.16Bil. The stock has returned -18.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 78,709 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.57 per share and a market cap of $16.10Bil. The stock has returned -5.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHC by 121,324 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.69.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $32.36 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -20.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

