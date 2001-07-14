Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) will announce its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details with the access code 412723:

North America: 1 833 927 1758

United Kingdom: 44 808 189 6484

Australia: 61 279 083 093

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill’s website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

