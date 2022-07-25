WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $795.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(12.21%), TMO(10.74%), and MA(10.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 40,700 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.44 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $134.56 per share and a market cap of $168.68Bil. The stock has returned -6.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 60,204-share investment in NAS:DOCU. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.37 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, DocuSign Inc traded for a price of $63.4 per share and a market cap of $12.68Bil. The stock has returned -79.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1378.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 31,100-share investment in NAS:LHCG. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.82 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $162.84 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -23.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 7,294 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 07/25/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $344.21 per share and a market cap of $334.79Bil. The stock has returned -11.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-book ratio of 47.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.33 and a price-sales ratio of 17.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 8,690 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.83 per share and a market cap of $1,935.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-book ratio of 11.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

