GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $476.00Mil. The top holdings were TEAM(8.60%), CRWD(8.10%), and OKTA(7.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 37,500 shares in NAS:MDB, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.7 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $289.43 per share and a market cap of $19.71Bil. The stock has returned -19.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 29.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.60 and a price-sales ratio of 19.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,880,925-share investment in NYSE:COMP. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.51 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Compass Inc traded for a price of $3.63 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned -73.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The guru established a new position worth 3,842,679 shares in NAS:SNCE, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.68 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Science 37 Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.85 per share and a market cap of $214.38Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Science 37 Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 12.50.

GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PLTR by 845,537 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.95.

On 07/25/2022, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $9.68 per share and a market cap of $19.81Bil. The stock has returned -55.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.09 and a price-sales ratio of 11.64.

GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TOST by 445,799 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.65.

On 07/25/2022, Toast Inc traded for a price of $14.37 per share and a market cap of $7.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Toast Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

