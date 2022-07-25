Pettee Investors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

46 CLEARVIEW LANE NEW CANAAN, CT 06840

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $201.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(8.69%), JPM(4.15%), and PFE(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pettee Investors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 5,350-share investment in NAS:JKHY. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.42 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Jack Henry & Associates Inc traded for a price of $197.38 per share and a market cap of $14.38Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jack Henry & Associates Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-book ratio of 10.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Pettee Investors, Inc. bought 6,401 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 43,152. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.21.

On 07/25/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $63.66 per share and a market cap of $120.72Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Pettee Investors, Inc. bought 3,134 shares of NYSE:DOV for a total holding of 17,310. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.57.

On 07/25/2022, Dover Corp traded for a price of $126.67 per share and a market cap of $18.18Bil. The stock has returned -21.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dover Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Pettee Investors, Inc. bought 1,284 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 18,691. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.83 per share and a market cap of $1,935.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-book ratio of 11.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Pettee Investors, Inc. bought 1,400 shares of NAS:ICLR for a total holding of 9,101. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.54.

On 07/25/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $223.35 per share and a market cap of $18.20Bil. The stock has returned 2.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 89.70, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

