WBI Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

331 Newman Springs Road Red Bank, NJ 07701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $464.00Mil. The top holdings were WBIY(6.99%), SCHO(5.70%), and WBIF(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WBI Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WBI Investments, Inc. bought 535,073 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 541,124. The trade had a 5.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.2 per share and a market cap of $9.69Bil. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 766,882-share investment in ARCA:SRLN. Previously, the stock had a 5.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.13 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.44 per share and a market cap of $8.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WBI Investments, Inc. bought 610,287 shares of ARCA:SPTL for a total holding of 681,480. The trade had a 4.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.8.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $33.75 per share and a market cap of $6.49Bil. The stock has returned -18.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WBI Investments, Inc. bought 287,625 shares of NAS:VGLT for a total holding of 321,252. The trade had a 4.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.71.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $71.71 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -18.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 62,039-share investment in ARCA:VTI. Previously, the stock had a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $205.06 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.17 per share and a market cap of $258.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.