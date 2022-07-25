GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6806 PARAGON PLACE SUITE 230 RICHMOND, VA 23230

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(14.05%), PEP(11.09%), and CTAS(10.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 119,999 shares in NAS:PEP, giving the stock a 11.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.33 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $169.85 per share and a market cap of $234.41Bil. The stock has returned 10.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 12.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 45,048-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 9.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $508.38 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $529.14 per share and a market cap of $234.39Bil. The stock has returned 25.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-book ratio of 11.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 96,578 shares in NYSE:UPS, giving the stock a 9.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.9 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $187.91 per share and a market cap of $164.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-book ratio of 10.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 358,081 shares in NYSE:TFC, giving the stock a 9.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.44 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $65.14Bil. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 210,554 shares in NYSE:ADM, giving the stock a 9.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.46 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $75.62 per share and a market cap of $42.55Bil. The stock has returned 33.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.