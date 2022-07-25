WASHINGTON TRUST Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23 BROAD ST WESTERLY, RI 02891

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 945 stocks valued at a total of $2.13Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.64%), IWR(3.23%), and MSFT(3.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 28,891 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/25/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $170.24 per share and a market cap of $425.60Bil. The stock has returned -12.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-book ratio of 16.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.28 and a price-sales ratio of 14.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought 31,825 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 257,200. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/25/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $94.49 per share and a market cap of $123.91Bil. The stock has returned 16.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought 15,935 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 25,845. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.17 per share and a market cap of $258.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

The guru sold out of their 33,123-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought 23,537 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 208,394. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $104.04 per share and a market cap of $45.51Bil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

