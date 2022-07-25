Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $427.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(13.55%), IVV(13.23%), and IJH(6.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 640,951 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,293,928. The trade had a 6.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.41 per share and a market cap of $20.40Bil. The stock has returned -11.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 206,700 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 397,213. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $41.53 per share and a market cap of $13.35Bil. The stock has returned -16.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 33,758 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 66,380. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.84 per share and a market cap of $28.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,889 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.65 per share and a market cap of $293.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 34,229 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 655,587. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.84.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $43.31 per share and a market cap of $14.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

