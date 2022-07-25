First Personal Financial Services recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 333 stocks valued at a total of $357.00Mil. The top holdings were ACN(3.34%), GOOGL(2.92%), and WM(2.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Personal Financial Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 22,410-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

First Personal Financial Services reduced their investment in NAS:CALM by 25,132 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.81.

On 07/25/2022, Cal-Maine Foods Inc traded for a price of $56.85 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned 62.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

First Personal Financial Services reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 2,779 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.65 per share and a market cap of $293.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

First Personal Financial Services reduced their investment in NAS:EA by 8,964 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.5.

On 07/25/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $129.92 per share and a market cap of $36.29Bil. The stock has returned -9.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,975-share investment in NYSE:SHW. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $256.45 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $259.01 per share and a market cap of $67.38Bil. The stock has returned -8.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-book ratio of 30.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

