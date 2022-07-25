Canal Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 137 stocks valued at a total of $335.00Mil. The top holdings were ODFL(21.52%), MO(4.80%), and AAPL(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Canal Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Canal Capital Management, LLC bought 290,832 shares of NYSE:MO for a total holding of 384,938. The trade had a 3.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.79.

On 07/25/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $43.83 per share and a market cap of $79.36Bil. The stock has returned -0.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 43,223-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.03 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $81.5 per share and a market cap of $93.47Bil. The stock has returned -33.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Canal Capital Management, LLC bought 28,154 shares of NYSE:WMT for a total holding of 32,219. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.51.

On 07/25/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $132.02 per share and a market cap of $361.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 45,444-share investment in NYSE:NEP. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.93 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, NextEra Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $80.72 per share and a market cap of $6.77Bil. The stock has returned 12.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 94.98, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.13 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Canal Capital Management, LLC bought 9,462 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 11,341. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.61 per share and a market cap of $259.38Bil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

